SAFETY FIRST
Gonzales Police Department will have a pedestrian safety presentation where residents can learn safety tips they can use while walking around the city, as well as about upcoming activities for Walking School Bus day.
5-6pm Thursday, April 28. Fanoe Vista Apartments, 550 Fanoe Road., Gonzales. Free. For more information call 675-5010.
SUPPORTING LITERACY
The Foundation for Monterey County Free Libraries will host a virtual silent auction and tailgate party. It will feature Malcolm Mitchell, former NFL receiver and children’s book author.
The silent auction starts at noon Friday, April 22. Tailgate party starts 4:45pm Saturday, April 30. General admission $40. Admission with snacks and alcohol starts at $75 (April 22 is the last day to order). For more information call 424-3564 or visit fmcfl.org and bit.ly/readingtheplaybook
SAVING LIVES
Health officials want residents to be prepared in case someone they love or know is facing an opioid overdose. They will distribute Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of opioids, including fentanyl. Attendees will get a free dose of Narcan and will get training on how to administer it.
5:30-7pm Wednesday, April 27. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free. For more information call 899-6800 or visit bit.ly/chompnarcana2022.
MEETING CANDIDATES
Greenfield LULAC will host a sheriff candidates forum. People will get a glance at their priorities and issues that affect Monterey County.
Noon Sunday, April 24. Greenfield City Hall 599 El Camino Real. Spanish interpretation will be available. Free. For more information call 214-4058.
FLAVOR OUT
The city of Monterey is proposing a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, including vape products and menthol cigarettes. It will host virtual town halls to get feedback.
7pm Monday, April 25 at bit.ly/mtrtobacco250422. 11am Tuesday April 26, at: bit.ly/mtrtobacco260422. Registration required.
PLAY UP
The 2nd annual Junior Jellies Disc Golf Day is back. Kids will get an Innova disc and t-shirt (while supplies last) and will enjoy arts and crafts activities.
