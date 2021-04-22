Toolbox 04.22.21

LIVING WAGE
There’s a lot of talk about the minimum wage these days, but what about a living wage? The Monterey Living Wage Coalition will have a public forum to discuss what it is and its role in public policy.
6-6:45pm Thursday, April 22. Free. Attend via Zoom at shorturl.at/opAIQ, or dial in to (669) 900-6833; meeting ID is 942 5519 6318, password: 997733. montereylwc@gmail.com
PLANET EARTH
One way to celebrate Earth Day: join in community events this weekend hosted by Citizens for Sustainable Marina. On Saturday, help build a community garden, plant natives and do landscaping next to Marina Library’s playground. On Sunday, clear trash from abandoned encampments.
10am-2pm Saturday, April 24 next to 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. 9am-2pm Sunday, April 25, meeting point at the east end of Camel Avenue. Free; snacks provided. 277-7690.
DON’T FLUSH DRUGS
What to do with all those old prescription pills sitting in your medicine cabinet? Help prevent potential abuse and help protect waterways by avoiding flushing them – instead, hand them over during a National Rx Drug Takeback event. You can choose to be anonymous.
Saturday, April 24 from 10am-2pm at Seaside Police Department, 440 Harcourt Ave. and 10am-1pm at Pacific Grove Police Department, 580 Pine Ave. For a list of which drugs are accepted, visit deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback
GO ELECTRIC
How to get rebates and benefit from programs to help buy an electric vehicle for an affordable price? Tune into a webinar with the Monterey Bay Electric Vehicle Alliance for answers. People in low – to moderate-income households are encouraged to attend. In English with Spanish interpretation.
10-11:30am Saturday, April 24. Free; registration required at mbeva.org/events. 234-0548, sabrina.delk@ecoact.org
FOOD FOR ALL
As part of the Environmental Justice & Sustainability speaker series at MIIS, hear from Ellen Olack, program manager at Fresh Approach in San Francisco, about addressing hunger during the pandemic.
12:30-1:30pm Tuesday, April 27. Attend via Zoom at shorturl.at/buDR4, or dial in to (669) 900-6833; meeting ID is 926 8705 2609, password: 192459570. Free. cbe@miis.edu, 647-4183.
