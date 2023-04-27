HELPING HANDS
Rotary District 5230 is preparing to distribute relief supplies to residents of Pajaro. They expect about 500 mattresses and up to 96 pallets of home goods. Volunteers are needed to help unload, sort and store the items. Four-hour slots are available and organizers are seeking about 50 volunteers for each day.
Trucks unload 8am Thursday April, 27; sorting starts at 8am Friday, April 28. Hilltop Warehouse, 3060 Hilltop Road, Moss Landing. Free. (559) 799-0533, rotary5230.org.
LASTING MEMORIAL
The District Attorney’s Office honors people who have been lost to crime through a Victims’ Dedication Ceremony each year. Families and friends have the opportunity to share their loved one’s names in an intimate setting with others who understand their stories.
Noon Friday, April 28. Salinas Courthouse courtyard, 142 W. Alisal St., Salinas. Free. 755-5070, co.monterey.ca.us.
POCKET PARKS
Earth Day has passed, but volunteers with the Friends of Seaside Parks Association are still working on neighborhood parks each week to keep them clean. Come make a difference in your community and help with weeding, mulching, planting and picking up trash. Children and pets are welcome.
FOSPA meets 10am-noon every Saturday, rotating through parks. April 29 at Lincoln Cunningham Park (at San Pablo, Lincoln and Yerba Buena) and May 6 at Havana Soliz Park (Havana Street and Lincoln Street), Seaside. Free. friendsofseasideparks.org.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Community Human Services is hosting three more flag memorial ceremonies with the next one slated for Soledad, then in Seaside and Salinas in the following weeks. More than 1,800 flags will be on display, a speaker who has experienced the recovery process will share their story, and recovery practitioners will be on-site. Officials will distribute 200 Narcan kits at each location.
1pm Saturday, April 29. Veteran’s Memorial Park, Gabilan Drive, Soledad. Free. chservices.org.
RUN FOR IT
The Big Sur International Marathon is here, celebrating its 36th year of bringing thousands together for a run along scenic Highway 1. This bucket list course features redwood trees and a coastal view of the ocean and mountains.
