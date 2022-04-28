STATE OF MENTAL HEALTH
California’s “Mental Health Czar,” Tom Insel, speaks about the state of mental health in California. He is the keynote speaker, starting at 9am, at AIM Youth Mental Health’s scientific symposium, titled “Care in the Crisis.” At 4pm, join in a parent-to-parent discussion about the complexities of parenting in a crisis.
9-6pm Friday, April 29. Sunset Center, 9th and San Carlos, Carmel. $25; free for students. 372-1600, bit.ly/AIMsymposium.
GOODBYE PILLS
Safely dispose of unused medicines for free. The Gonzales and Pacific Grove police departments are accepting expired and unused prescriptions (packaged or in Ziploc bags). PGPD is also offering a paper shredding service (up to two banker boxes per person). Illegal substances and needles are not accepted.
10am-2pm Saturday, April 30 at Gonzales PD, 109 Fourth St., Gonzales, 675-5010. 10am-noon Saturday, April 30 at Meals on Wheels Community Center, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove, 648-3143.
FLOOD CONTROL
The Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hosts several community meetings to discuss the Pajaro levee project and proposed tax assessment with residents and property owners. (For more information, see story at left.)
6:30pm Thursday, May 5. Via Zoom. Link will be available on prfma.org/events. Assessment hotline in English is 204-3769. In Spanish: 204-3000. For more information info@prfma.org.
CULTURAL IMMERSION
The Asian Cultural Experience is seeking volunteers for its annual festival on April 30 (see festival details, p. 30). Orientation sessions will cover the itinerary, events and activities.
Two orientation sessions: 2-7pm on Friday, April 29 and at 8am on Saturday, April 30. Filipino Community Hall, 250 Calle Cebu, Salinas. Free. For more information, call (408) 968-9081 or visit salinasace.org.
GARDEN BEAUTY
Discover some of the public and private gardens in the city of Marina, where there are a range of flowers and fruit and vegetables growing. The 11th Biennial Marina Garden Tour takes the public to see the bounty of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.