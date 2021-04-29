Toolbox 04.29.21

POST PANDEMIC
The Naval Postgraduate School hosts a webinar for national leaders to discuss what’s next in the U.S. response to Covid-19, including vaccine distribution, community resilience and future global health measures. Speakers include Rick Bright, a member of President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 advisory board, and Tim Manning, Covid-19 supply coordinator.
11am Thursday, April 29. Free; registration required at shorturl.at/zEORV. To submit questions, email chds-eep@nps.edu
FIRE READY
What do you need to know about wildfire resources and services? State Sen. John Laird and California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara host a virtual town hall on wildfires to answer your questions.
5:30pm Thursday, April 29. Free; registration required at shorturl.at/nDUY4
SAVING OAKS
Join this citizen science effort to help map what’s happening to California’s native oak trees – specifically, the spread of sudden oak death. Volunteers in the annual sudden oak death blitz gather samples that help scientists understand the scope of the problem.
Pick up sample packets at Palo Corona Regional Park Discovery Center, 4860 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel at 10am Friday, April 30; return them by Tuesday, May 4. A virtual 30-minute training is required. kfrangioso@ucdavis.edu, sodblitz.org
CLIMATE CONNECTION
The Center for the Blue Economy at the Middlebury Institute celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a panel discussion about ocean-climate connections. Panelists represent Moss Landing Marine Labs, Monterey Bay Seaweeds and The Nature Conservancy.
12:30-1:30pm Thursday, April 29. Free; registration required at shorturl.at/euE69. 647-4183, cbe@miis.edu
RUN AWAY
Do you know teens in need of some escapism? The Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County host a virtual, teens-only Escape Room event.
4-5pm Fridays starting April 30. Free. Via Zoom at shorturl.at/krGI5. For more information, bgcmc.org/virtual
IMMIGRATION 101
Hear directly from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials what is involved in naturalization, step one in the citizenship process.
4-5pm Wed, May 5. Free; attend virtually at bit.ly/immigration101uscis, meeting 199 528 7181 and password R6XjPN8JTk8*. For more, email SFSJ.communityrelations@uscis.dhs.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.