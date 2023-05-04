FUTURE OF MARINA
Marina’s Planning Department hosts a virtual workshop related to the city’s general plan update for the next 20 years. Those interested in learning more about this project and the planning process are invited to join. Head to the website to register and read the meeting agenda.
6pm Thursday, May 4. Free. ahunter@cityofmarina.org, marina2045.org.
A RIVER RUNS
This day-long Salinas River symposium brings together policy makers, scientists and other stakeholders to talk about issues like fire prevention, sustainability, climate change and water law that apply on this important river. The event takes place at the Atascadero Public Library, but is also available to attend virtually.
9am-3pm Friday, May 5. Register online for Zoom link. $10. 805-548-0597, stacey@ecologistics.org, ecologistics.org.
WOMEN ROCK
Rotary District 5230 and the Limitless Mentorship and Scholarship Program are inviting all women and girls to learn about local resources and opportunities available to help them succeed. Enjoy mental health workshops, a self-defense class, free school supplies and more. Free bus transportation is available and guests will be treated to a BBQ lunch.
11am Saturday, May 6. Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City. Free. info@womenarelimitless.org, womenarelimitless.org.
PARK IDENTITY
Monterey’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts a charrette-style town hall with interactive activities to gather ideas and feedback on the future of Casanova Oak Knoll Park Center. The town hall will focus on hearing residents’ opinions on what programs and services are most in-demand.
6pm Monday, May 8. Casanova Oak Knoll Park Center, 735 Ramona Ave., Monterey. Free. 646-3866, haveyoursaymonterey.org/cokpc.
JOB HUNT
This job fair offers an opportunity to network with employers from different industries in Monterey County and search for a new job or volunteer position where you can gain work experience and skills.
