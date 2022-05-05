SHARING STRUGGLES

Post Secret founder Frank Warren speaks about mental health and his postcard project, in which millions of people have anonymously shared stories of personal struggle. Warren himself faced depression and anxiety.

5:30-6:30pm Wednesday, May 11. Zoom webinar. Free. 649-4522, interiminc.org.

BLOOMING SCHOLARSHIPS

The Greenfield chapter of LULAC is hosting a Mother’s Day fundraiser. Order a bouquet that will be delivered between Sunday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 10; all proceeds are for student scholarships.

Last day to order is Saturday, May 7. $40/bouquet (with local delivery). To make an order or for more information, call 613-6037.

CELEBRATING MOM

Local activist group Lideres Campesinas, along with the Mexican Consulate, hosts a family-friendly Mother’s Day celebration with food, music, raffles and more.

5pm Monday, May 9. Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker Drive, Soledad. Free. For more information, email gabinas@liderescampesinas.org or call 774-6166 or 235-9064.

BUDGET SEASON

The city of Pacific Grove is asking for community input on how to spend $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, allocated to help the city recover from the impacts of Covid-19. The council will draft its 2022-2023 budget in June.

Survey closes at 5pm Friday, May 13. To participate, visit cityofpg.org/arpa. For more information, citymanager@cityofpacificgrove.org or 648-3100.

JOB SEARCH

Learn about full-time and part-time job openings at Naval Support Activity Monterey. Same-day interviews offered for positions in child care, golf, fitness, dining and events.

10am-3pm Tuesday, May 10. 344 Salinas St., Salinas. 796-3341, KershnerL@co.monterey.ca.usmontereycountywdb.org.

SUPPORTING SPORTS

Marina Youth Baseball Softball sells tacos and baked goods as a fundraiser. There is also a raffle.

11am-4pm Saturday, May 7. $15/taco plate. More at marinapony.org.

BIKE ON

If you need to tune up your bike or do minor repairs, this bike repair workshop offers tools to fix your ride, and even used bikes to work on.

10am-2pm Saturday, May 7. Greenfield Community Science Workshop, 45 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. For more, call or text 613-1707.

