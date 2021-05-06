LOCAL BANKING
What is public banking, and is it viable for our region? Those are the questions to be discussed in a webinar hosted by the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom of Monterey County. Speakers include Randa Solick, a member of WILPF Santa Cruz and People for Public Banking on the Central Coast, and Tyller Williamson, a Monterey City Councilmember and member of the local public banking task force.
6:30-7:30pm Thursday, May 6. Free. To register for the Zoom, visit rb.gy/7yykeq
HONORING VETERANS
Wreaths Across America brings its mobile educational exhibit to Monterey County to honor and support veterans and their families – something they do year-round, not just on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated welcomes them locally.
9am-4pm Thursday, May 13 at Veterans Transition Center, 220 12th St., Marina; 9am-4pm Friday, May 14 at Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City. (408) 802-4437, wreathsacrossamerica.org
GET HIRED
The hospitality industry in Monterey County is making a comeback, and businesses are hiring. Job seekers can meet employers at hotels, restaurants and more in this virtual job fair. Chat with recruiters, submit resumes in PDF format, and apply for open positions at this event.
10am-1pm Thursday, May 13. Free; register at rb.gy/hvw8r7. If you need help registering, updating your resume or sharpening your networking skills, contact One Stop Career Center in advance at 796-3335 or montereyemploymenthelp@equusworks.com
THE COUNTY’S BUSINESS
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors meets, and receives a regular Covid-19 update from the Monterey County Health Department. Public comments are welcome, as always.
9am Tuesday, May 11. 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas, or attend virtually. co.monterey.ca.us
CASH IN
Caltrans District 5 is offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors within its five-county district. The scholarships are for college-bound seniors attending a college in state and pursuing a career in transportation.
Applications deadline is May 14. To apply, visit rb.gy/wkbiwy. For more information: Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or (805) 549-3353.
