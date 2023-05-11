MIGRATION STORIES
Angie Ngoc Tran teaches political economy and global studies at CSU Monterey Bay. She was born and raised in Vietnam, and escaped by boat at 17. She speaks about her research and 2022 book, Ethnic Dissent and Empowerment: Economic Migration between Vietnam and Malaysia.
11:30am-1:30pm Thursday, May 11. Hilton Garden Inn, 1000 Aguajito Road, Monterey. $40/members Democratic Women of Monterey County; $45/nonmembers; $30/students; includes lunch. info@dw-mc.org.
COASTAL CREATURES
Pacific Grove’s Beautification and Natural Resources Commission provides an opportunity to learn about Pacific Grove’s wildlife including monarch butterflies, black oystercatchers, harbor seals and deer. This meeting will be held both in-person and virtually.
6pm Tuesday, May 16. Pacific Grove City Hall, 300 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-3100, cityofpacificgrove.org.
TRAFFIC CALMING
Seaside officials working on the Hilby Avenue Calming Project are offering a guided walk of the area, followed by a workshop for community input. Share your thoughts and concerns about traffic on Hilby Avenue, and suggestions for what you would like to see change.
Street experience walk happens at 5:30pm-6:15pm Wednesday, May 17. Meet at Hilby Avenue and Wheeler Street or at Hilby Avenue and Waring Street. Community input workshop happens at 6:30-8pm Wednesday, May 17 ay Oldemeyer Center, 936 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6700, ca-seaside.civicplus.com/802/Project-Outreach.
STARTING YOUNG
The Monterey County Workforce Development Board is teaming up with Mission Trails ROP program and Salinas Union High School District’s career and technical education program to host a youth job fair. Bolster your resume, practice your interview skills and learn how to compete in the job market.
2-5pm Wednesday, May 17. 344 Salinas St., Salinas. Free. 796-3335, montereycountywdb.org.
OPEN DOORS
U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, now represents much of Monterey County. She holds mobile office hours to meet with local constituents and hear their concerns. Call ahead to schedule an appointment.
