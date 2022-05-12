RESOURCE FAIR
The Marina Child Development Center hosts a family resource fair. Learn about services available for things like mental health, homeless services, summer activities and more. The event also includes free raffles and giveaways.
5:30-6:30pm Thursday, May 12. 3066 Lake Drive, Marina. Free admission; food for sale. 392-2499.
COVERAGE FOR ALL
California residents age 50 and older, regardless of immigration status, are eligible to apply for Medi-Cal (see “Good Week,” p. 8).
There are different ways people can apply. Online at benefitscal.com or getcalfresh.org. By phone at 877-410-8823. In-person or drop off applications at the following locations: 1000 S. Main St. Suite 216, Salinas (755-8439); 1281 Broadway Ave., Seaside (393-0950); 116 Broadway St., King City (385-7400).
BAKING GOODS
Prunedale Senior Center is holding a bake sale fundraiser and is asking for home-baked donations. All proceeds will go directly to the center.
Baked good donations accepted by 11am Friday, May 13. Bake sale is 11am-4pm Saturday, May 14. Prunedale Senior Center, 8300A Prunedale North Road, Prunedale. 663-5023.
AFFORDABLE HOMES
The city of Soledad has 40 affordable, one – to three-room units available to purchase in a lottery system. Units in the Las Viviendas project are available for Soledad residents and Soledad Unified School District employees.
June 3 is the last day to submit applications. 532 Calle Valverde, Soledad. Office is open from 10am-5pm Monday-Friday and 11am-5pm Sundays. For more information, call 315-3105.
WALK SAFELY
Monterey County is applying for grants to fund sidewalk infrastructure, and officials are seeking community input from San Ardo residents. Residents can share information about which modes of transportation they use, and needs in the area.
The last day to complete the survey is Wednesday, May 18. Visit bit.ly/sanardo2022.
FEED THE NEED
The Food Bank for Monterey County is seeking volunteers to distribute food in the city of Greenfield. Food distributions are every other Tuesday and Saturday.
