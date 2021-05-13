Toolbox 05.13.21

BUSINESS AID
The Monterey County Workforce Development Board will provide the third round of grants to support small businesses that have been suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are $840,000 in funds available, with grants up to $10,000 each for eligible small businesses.
The application period opens Monday, May 17; deadline to apply is Sunday, May 30. An informational webinar on how to apply happens on Friday, May 21 (8am English, 9am Spanish); register online. Applications may be submitted online, in person or by mail. For more information, visit montereycountywdb.org/monterey-county-cares or email mcsbg@co.monterey.ca.us
HERD IMMUNITY
Covid-19 vaccination eligibility and availability has expanded widely, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics.
Free. Check availability and make appointments at bit.ly/MontereyCountyVaccine
PET PROTECTION
You’ve seen the outreach on vaccination clinics for humans, but pets need shots too. South County Animal Rescue holds a pet vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, and also offers testing for worms and microchips.
9am-noon Sunday, May 16. 502 Front St., Soledad. $20-$50.No appointment needed; first-come, first-served. 525-5160,info@cart.pet, scar.pet
DINING IN
The city of Carmel is conducting a survey to get public feedback on parklets set up for outdoor dining during the pandemic. Do you want to see sidewalk dining last into the future? Weigh in online.
Survey available online at bit.ly/carmeldiningsurvey
WOMEN IN POLITICS
What does it mean for women to run for political office these days? Democratic Women of Monterey County hosts a webinar on the topic, and guest speakers include Melanie Ramil, executive director of Emerge California, and Northern California Program Director Sierra DeSalvia.
11:30am-1pm Thursday, May 20. Free; registration required. dw-mc.org
DISCOVER SUMMER
Soledad Parks and Recreation is back in action and hosts a summer day camp program that includes weekly field trips, sports, games, crafts and more.
Registration starts Monday, May 17 for programs 7:30am-5:30pm June 14-Aug. 4. Register in person at Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker St. Weekly registration is $125, with a $20 nonrefundable fee. 223-5250, recreation@cityofsoledad.com
