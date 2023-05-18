SAILING ONWARD
The U.S. Navy is now accepting public input on the environmental assessment for a proposed Naval Innovation Center at Naval Support Activity Monterey, the installation where NPS is located. The proposed center would facilitate collaboration for applied research solutions with new technologies by partnering with the maritime industry.
Comment deadline is May 31. Read more and submit comments at nicmontereyea.com.
PARENTING PLAN
The Parenting Connection of Monterey County is bringing back an eight-week class to help boost parenting skills and confidence and strengthen an emotional connection with your child. The class is bilingual, in English and Spanish.
6:30-8pm Thursdays May 18-July 6. In person at 1212 Riker St., Salinas, or via Zoom. Free. 647-3333, parentingconnectionmc.org.
CITY UPDATES
Chat with the city of Monterey’s top staffer and get an update on city news during Monterey Mornings with the Manager. It’s a live, virtual update with Hans Uslar, where the city manager will share current programs, policies and issues affecting the community. Get information about the economy and an overview of recent and upcoming City Council discussions and decisions.
9:30am Wednesday, May 24. Free. 646-3799. youtube.com/cityofmonterey.
MEMORY MAKING
Fun crafts projects for seniors are happening every month in Greenfield. This month, you’re invited to a Memorial Art Workshop, where you can make memory pillows. Bring your own shirts, ties, handkerchiefs, and photos you would like to use. All other materials will be provided.
2pm Wednesday, May 24. Patriot Park Community Center, 1351 Oak Ave, Greenfield. Free. 277-0514, ci.greenfield.ca.us.
SWIM SPORTS
The summer season is just around the corner. Get ready to enjoy time at the beach or pool by taking swimming lessons. King City’s recreation department offers a variety of water fun and activities for all ages and abilities. Sign-ups start this month, and events kick off in June.
