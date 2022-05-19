HOUSE AND HOME
Landwatch and the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership host two workshops to inform the public on an upcoming process that local jurisdictions are undertaking: the creation of Housing Elements. These are based on population and housing projections developed every eight years, and are foundational to plans for future growth. These workshops help the public learn how they work and how to get involved.
6-8pm Thursday, May 19 at Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker Drive, Soledad; 6-8pm Monday, May 23 at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free. 224-2132, mvhislop@gmail.com.
TESTING TIMES
Covid-19 cases are rising again. Test often and before gathering to help slow the spread. A mobile rapid lab offers testing at two locations.
11:30am-2:30pm Friday, May 20 at 1156 Growers St., Salinas; 11am-2pm Saturday, May 21 at 1300 Tuscany Blvd., Salinas. Free. For more information about testing and vaccinations, visit montereycountyvaccines.com.
TOP COP
North Monterey County LULAC and NCRPD Japanese Language School host a forum with the four candidates for Monterey County sheriff. Hear about their priorities.
6-8pm Friday, May 20. 11199 Geil St., Castroville. Free. Spanish interpretation provided. Meeting will be recorded and shared with the public. 756-0825.
CITIZENSHIP 101
This session is intended for permanent residents and others interested in naturalization to learn about eligibility, testing and citizenship rights and responsibilities.
5:30-6:30pm Wednesday, May 25. Virtual webinar. Free. Meeting link: bit.ly/USCISmeeting; meeting number: 2764 838 9099; password: Sfrsnjsac123! (415) 527-5035, uscis.gov/outreach.
BEACH NEWS
Monterey County has a new beach condition hotline number. Call to get the latest information about beach postings and closures.
Call 755-4599, or visit bit.ly/bwq_moco for updates online.
COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT
The Northern Monterey County Foundation has $40,000 available to support groups serving the communities of Aromas, Bolsa Knolls, Boronda, Castroville, Elkhorn, Las Lomas, Moss Landing, Oak Hills, Pajaro, Prunedale, Royal Oaks or Santa Rita. Grants are expected to range from $1,000 to $4,000.
