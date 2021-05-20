Toolbox 05.20.21

BUSINESS RELIEF
The Monterey County Workforce Development Board hosts webinars for business owners with information on eligibility requirements and how to apply for a business relief grant.
Friday, May 21; 8am session in English, 9am session in Spanish. mcsbg@co.monterey.ca.us, montereycountywdb.org/monterey-county-cares
BIKE ON
Monterey County Health Department and the Greenfield Community Science Workshop host a bike repair workshop. Attendees can expect to learn how to make minor repairs, like replacing flat tires, and adjust seats and handlebars. Used bikes are available to adjust, repair and take home. Used bike donations are also accepted.
10am-3pm. Saturday, May 22. Community Science Workshop, 45 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. 796-2873, 304-0355
DOGGIE ID
Pet owners are required to keep dogs’ licenses up to date. This Soledad licensing and renewal event helps them get caught up (current rabies shot certificate required).
10am-2pm Saturday, May 22. Bill Ramus Park, 217 Soledad St. $15 for spayed/neutered dogs; $30 for unspayed/unneutered dogs. 223-5163, joe.escarsega@cityofsoledad.com
VACCINES TO YOU
The Central Coast Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) is providing Covid-19 vaccinations for homebound residents in Monterey County, with nurses administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To request this service, call 648-3777 and ask for the immunization clinic. Free. ccvna.com
TRAVEL SAFE
Maybe you have seen the construction work underway on Bardin Road and Alisal Street. It’s part of the Bardin Road Safe Routes to School improvement project, which will add two roundabouts and change Bardin Road from two lanes in each direction to one, and also create a dedicated dropoff/pickup area at Bardin Elementary School.
To receive project updates, call 758-7429 or email mariac@ci.salinas.ca.us. For more information, visit cityofsalinas.org/our-city-services/public-works
VIRTUAL SCHOOL
In its first year, the Salinas City Virtual Academy will serve kindergarteners through sixth-graders in an online-only format (see story, p. 10).
May 28 is the registration deadline. Open to all Monterey County residents. 784-2271, scva@salinascity.k12.ca.us or visit salinascityesd.org/scva
