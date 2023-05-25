FIRE PROOF
The Monterey Fire Department is developing a community wildfire protection plan to create a more wildfire-resilient community. The final in-person workshop is in Pacific Grove, where residents can share input and concerns.
6pm Thursday, May 25. Pacific Grove Community Center, 515 Junipero Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-3135, surveymonkey.com/r/CWPPCommunityWorkshops.
HOUSING SURVEY
What are your concerns about housing issues in Greenfield? The city wants to hear from residents about parking, whether or not there needs to be more affordable housing or more homes for middle-class families, or something else. Light refreshments will be provided.
Thursday, May 25. Veterans Memorial Hall, 615 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. 304-0333, bit.ly/GreenfieldHousing.
FUNDING DEADLINE
The deadline for in-person FEMA assistance at Pajaro Park is May 26, and for online applications it’s coming on June 5. If the recent storms have affected you and your family, the government can provide disaster relief to help. Residents and business owners affected by a major disaster – including citizens, permanent residents (green card holders), and mixed immigrant households – may be eligible for FEMA federal assistance.
In-person until Friday, May 26. Pajaro Park, 24 San Juan Road, Pajaro. Free. 800-621-3362, bit.ly/StormResources2023. Apply online at disasterassistance.gov.
FRESH FACES
Vendors are needed to kick off Seaside’s returning farmers market. All local farmers, vendors, community groups and entertainers are welcome. In partnership with the city of Seaside, Everyone’s Harvest will host a grand opening in June, and start opening the market every Thursday afternoon.
3pm Thursday, June 15. Laguna Grande Park, 1185 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside. 384-6961, everyonesharvest.org.
CIVIC DUTIES
It’s time for the annual recruitment for the Civil Grand Jury for the next fiscal year (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024). Volunteers serving as civil grand jurors inspecting financial records and documents based on community concerns.
