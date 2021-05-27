Toolbox 05.27.21

DISTRICT LINES
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is working on the process that happens every 10 years to coincide with the census and redraw electoral district lines. The public can attend their regular meetings virtually (and provide comments) as they embark on the process.
4-8pm Wednesday, June 2. wedrawthelinesca.org/meetings. Written comments may be submitted to votersfirstact@crc.ca.gov.
TIDYING UP
The U.S. Army’s Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) office continues its cleanup efforts at Fort Ord, and is conducting a survey to refine its outreach program. Weigh in with your feedback to the Army.
To fill out the survey, visit fortordcleanup.com/community/public-survey. For more information, call 393-1284.
GET PROTECTED
Protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Montage Health is providing the vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen) for residents ages 12 and older.
Upcoming clinics happen at the Montage Wellness Center, 2920 2nd Ave., Marina from 8am-3:30pm on Friday, May 28, 8am-4pm on Tuesday, June 1 and 8am-3:30pm Wednesday, June 2. At the Boys & Girls Club, 1332 La Salle Ave., Seaside from 10am-2pm on Saturday, May 29.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
Monterey City Council meets and, as always, accepts public comment. Listen in and if you want to, tell your elected officials what they are doing well and what they could do better.
4pm Tuesday, June 1. Meeting takes place virtually; visit monterey.org for details on where to view the meeting or call in to provide comments.
SUMMER READY
The city of Gonzales is collecting swimsuit donations. People can donate used suits (in good condition only) to the Gonzales Community Pool. The swimsuits will be distributed among children who need them.
Drop swimwear at Gonzales City Hall, 147 4th St. Donors will get a two-visit punch pass per donated swimsuit. 675-5000, gonzalesca.gov.
DRIVE SAFE
Learn what California Highway Patrol officers are looking for not just to avoid getting a ticket, but to be a safe driver. CHP is conducting free, two-hour driver safety education classes for teens and parents.
For more information on how to enroll, contact CHP at 770-8000. chp.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.