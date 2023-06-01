CLEANUP CREW
Keep Pacific Grove beautiful, and volunteer to help clean up Chautauqua Hall. A group will be weeding, pruning, and raking leaves. Gloves and tools are provided, but you can bring your own tools too.
10am Thursday, June 1. Chautauqua Hall, 16th Street and Central Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free. 648-3130, acolony@cityofpacificgrove.org, bit.ly/ChautauquaHallCleanup.
DIGITAL DIVIDE
The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, Central Coast Broadband Consortium, state Department of Technology and the California Public Utilities Commission host a public workshop on digital access and equity. Learn about efforts to expand internet access and weigh in.
9am-1:30pm Friday, June 2. CSUMB Student Center, 4314 6th Ave., Seaside. Free. mbep.biz/events.
WORK FORCE
A job fair will take place in Pajaro to support flood victims. The Monterey County Workforce Development Board is teaming up with the workforce board from Santa Cruz County to showcase job openings in the Pajaro Valley area. About 20 businesses that are currently hiring will be available for questions and information.
1pm Wednesday, June 7. Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 100 Salinas Road, Pajaro. Free. 597-4375, montereycountywdb.org.
PARK PLAYS
The city of Seaside is preparing a Parks & Recreation Master Plan as a blueprint for park and open-space improvements, and is asking for community input. Attend an open house to learn more about the process and provide your ideas and feedback on the future of Seaside’s parks, open spaces and recreation programs.
6pm Thursday, June 8. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6821, ci.seaside.ca.us/797/Parks-Recreation-Master-Plan.
READING CHALLENGE
Sign up for the Summer Reading Club at your local MCFL branch. This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice @ the Library” and programs start on June 14. There’s fun for the whole family. Complete a reading log (for youth) or a bingo card (for teens and adults) to win a free prize, and attend free programs and workshops throughout the summer. Or register and participate online at emcfl.beanstack.com/reader365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.