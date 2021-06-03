Toolbox 06.03.21

MENTAL FOCUS
County officials are beginning the process of determining which mental health programs and providers to fund through the 2021-22 Mental Health Services Act allocation process. The Behavioral Health Bureau of the Monterey County Health Department is asking for public input on the updated list; this is your chance to weigh in.
The deadline to submit comments is Wednesday, June 23. View the proposal at mtyhd.org/mhsa. To submit comments, email MHSAPublicComment@co.monterey.ca.us or mail them or drop them off (8am-5pm Mon-Fri) at 1270 Natividad Road, Salinas, 93906. Comments may be provided in English or Spanish. 755-4500.
HOUSING EQUITY
Seaside City Councilmember Jon Wizard moderates a webinar titled “Envisioning an Inclusive Suburbia,” to discuss the present, past and future of suburbs in California and creating new housing opportunities while dismantling patterns of racial and economic segregation. Panelists include Nadia Aziz, housing directing attorney at the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley; and Berkeley City Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani.
3pm Sunday, June 6. Free. Registration required to get a Zoom link: rb.gy/mopbke. Learn more at peopleforhousing.org or peninsulaforeveryone.org
COMMUNITY FIRST
Community health workers with the VIDA program host a resource fair. The event will have food vendors, recreational activities, Covid-19 vaccination information and resources, and more. Learn about public health in a holistic and comprehensive way.
10am-2pm Saturday, June 5. Emmanuel Church of God in Christ, 1450 Sonoma Ave., Seaside. Free. 392-1500.
NAMESAKE RESTAURANT
The owners and operators of the Steinbeck House hold a volunteer information event. They will provide more information about Steinbeck House restaurant’s phased reopening plan and how volunteers can contribute. Attendees will get a behind the scenes tour.
2-4pm Sunday, June 13; RSVP no later than June 5. Steinbeck House, 132 Central Ave., Salinas. Free. Light refreshments provided. 424-2735.
STRONG SWIMMERS
The city of Gonzales and Gonzales Community Pool are offering a junior lifeguard program. Registration includes a T-shirt, whistle and pool pass.
Weekly training Mondays 2-3:30pm; the deadline to register is June 18. Open to ages 12-15; must be an advanced swimmer to participate. Free. Register at teamsideline.com/gonzales
