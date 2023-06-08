GET RID OF IT
Dispose of your trash for free. The city of Salinas and Republic Services invite the public to bring large items like old appliances, mattresses and furniture to discard. Hazardous materials like gasoline, batteries and ceramic appliances like bathtubs will not be accepted.
9am-noon Saturday, June 10. Salinas Municipal Airport, 30 Mortensen Ave., Salinas. Free. 758-7381, cityofsalinas.org.
MENTAL EXERCISES
Ohana, a new center for adolescent and child mental health, has launched a new website and online classes. These resources were designed for Monterey County youth and families to help improve mental health while promoting social, emotional and cognitive well-being. Try out part one of Raising Resilient Children. Ohana programs are meant to help participants develop the ability to encourage children to understand self-regulation and how to create a growth mindset.
3pm Monday, June 12. Free. 622-2756, montagehealth.org/ohanaclasses.
PARK POWER
Seaside continues to seek the public’s opinion on local parks. At a virtual town hall, learn about the combined master plan for Lincoln Cunningham and Havana Soliz parks. Hear the latest news from city officials, and give your feedback on what you’d like to see change.
6pm Tuesday, June 13. Attend on Zoom at bit.ly/parkstownhall. Free. 899-6700, ci.seaside.ca.us.
IN THE KNOW
Join Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar for a monthly, virtual chat about goings-on and policies in the city. Learn about the budget process that is currently underway and ask questions about city business.
9:30-10am Wednesday, June 14. Attend virtually at youtube.com/cityofmonterey. Free. 646-3799, monterey.org.
FRESH FOODS
The grand opening of the revived Seaside Farmers Market is almost here. There’s still time for vendors to get involved, including local farmers, community groups and entertainers. In partnership with the city of Seaside, Everyone’s Harvest will start opening the market every Thursday afternoon, and that’s when the general public is invited to come shopping and get involved as well.
