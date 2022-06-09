RAPID RESPONSE
AIM Youth Mental Health hosts a mental first aid training. Participants learn how to identify, understand and help kids ages 12-18.
10am-3pm Friday, June 10. $85; scholarships available. Virtual training. To register, visit bit.ly/aimjune102022. For more information or to request scholarships, email info@aimymh.org.
SAVING LIVES
If you are eligible to donate blood, your help is needed to rebuild supply amid a blood shortage. All blood types are welcome, and platelets are needed.
10am-2pm Friday June 10. Natividad Medical Center, 1441 Constitution Blvd., Salinas. Free. To make an appointment, visit italant.org or call 877-258-4825.
SMALLER FOOTPRINT
Sustainable Pacific Grove hosts a forum to talk about how to shop with purpose and reduce your packaging consumption. Panelists include Claudia Pineda Tibbs of the Monterey Bay Aquarium; Kristi Reimers of Eco Carmel; Dionne Ybarra of West End Refill; and Jackie Barnes from The Green Directive.
7-8:30pm Thursday, June 9. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. sustainablepg@gmail.com.
ENDING ADDICTION
Representatives from law enforcement, medical institutions and nonprofits provide information about fentanyl at this forum. Learn about the dangers of overdoses and resources available.
6-7:30pm Monday, June 13. Soledad High School multipurpose room, 425 Gabilan Dr., Soledad. Free. 223-5000.
TESTING 1, 2, 3
If you need additional Covid-19 tests, you can order a third round of at-home rapid tests for your household, provided for free by the federal government.
To place an order, visit special.usps.com/testkits or call 800-232-0233.
GET CRAFTY
If you like making fabric crafts or are interested in learning, consider joining this sewing, quilting, knitting and crochet group.
9:30-12:30pm every Thursday. Senior Community Center, 211 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. Free in June. 384-6009.
WORKING OUTDOORS
Pinnacles National Park is hiring for one-year internships positions. Interns will work on outdoor projects. Housing and stipend provided.
