DISTRICT LINES
Last year was a census year, which means this year is a redistricting year – lines will be redrawn based on population data. Monterey County is seeking volunteers to join the Advisory Redistricting Commission to work on supervisorial district lines. Must be available to serve through December 2021.
To download an application visit: bit.ly/MoCoRedistricting. Submit an application by email, in-person or by mail before 5pm on Monday, June 28 addressed to redistricting@co.monterey.ca.us or County Administrative Office for Advisory Redistricting Commission, 168 W. Alisal St., 3rd Floor, Salinas.
BETTER PLANNING
The city of Marina is looking for community input on its Downtown Vitalization Specific Plan, which will lay out a 20-year vision for 322 acres in and around Marina’s downtown. This is the first stage of planning work under the California Environmental Quality Act, with a notice of preparation.
Comments must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, June 25. Comments can be provided to Community Development Director Fred Aegerter via email, faegerter@cityofmarina.org, or delivered to 209 Cypress Ave., Marina. 884-1281, cityofmarina.org
CLEAN CITY
Citizens for Sustainable Marina host a community cleanup along Lapis Road and Del Monte Boulevard, and on the Rec Trail.
10am-noon Saturday, June 12. All supplies provided. Meeting point: Junction of Lapis Road and Del Monte Boulevard. 277-7690, bdelgado62@gmail.com
WATER WORLD
Friends of Hopkins host an online webinar called “Our Ocean: Threats, Solutions and Opportunities to Tackle the Climate Crisis” featuring speaker Janis Sesrles Jones, CEO of the nonprofit Ocean Conservancy. She will talk about the threats the ocean is facing, what it means for Californians and how to take action.
7pm Tuesday, June 15. Free; advance registration required. To register, visit rb.gy/a7qg5v
EQUAL EDUCATION
Democratic Women of Monterey County host a webinar titled “Educational Disparities in Monterey County: Successes and Challenges.” Panelists include Kenya Burton, Salinas Youth Poet Laureate, and teachers Oscar Ramos and Vanessa Robinson. They will discuss educational inequities in the county.
11am-1pm Thursday, June 17. Free; registration required. To register, visit rb.gy/skvu8a
