WE THE PEOPLE
The city of Soledad will be moving to a district election process for City Council, and hosts a virtual session to inform the public. Find out what the transition means and how it will be carried out; there will also be a chance to provide community input.
6pm Thursday, June 15. Via Zoom, using meeting ID 899 114 1882. Free. cityofsoledad.com.
CLEAN UP CREW
Keep Pacific Grove beautiful, and volunteer to help clean up Chautauqua Hall. A group will be weeding, pruning, and raking leaves in the area. Gloves and tools are provided, but you can bring your own tools too.
10am Friday, June 16. Chautauqua Hall, 16th Street at Central Avenue, Pacific Grove. Free. 648-3130, acolony@cityofpacificgrove.org, bit.ly/ChautauquaHallCleanup.
WEED WHACKING
The Monterey District Natural Resources Volunteers are heading to Fort Ord Dunes State Park with Salinas Valley Pride Celebrations. The group will continue removing invasive mustard plants, and free burritos will be provided. To RSVP or if you have any questions contact Sam Winter at Samuel.Winter@parks.ca.gov.
9am Saturday, June 17. Fort Ord Dunes State Park parking lot, 8th Street west of Highway 1, Marina. parks.ca.gov.
FATHER’S DAY PHOTO
Fathers, grandfathers, and families are invited to celebrate Father’s Day on the wharf. In addition to a day by the water and a great lunch, Monterey Bay Photo Booth will be providing prints to visitors who stop by. Commemorate the day and have a memory to take home.
1:30-4:30pm Sunday, June 18. Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. 238-0777, montereywharf.com.
APARTMENT NOTES
There’s still time to take part in King City’s multi-family train-the-trainer program, to help apartment building owners, managers and tenants comply with new state recycling laws. In partnership with Salinas Valley Recycles, you can tune into a free and virtual training and apply what you learn to your apartments. Topics include fighting climate change and avoiding fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.