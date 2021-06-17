RIDE ON
What’s next for FORTAG, the Fort Ord Regional Trail & Greenway bike path network? The Transportation Agency for Monterey County and Del Rey Oaks city officials host a virtual workshop on design options for the 1.5-mile paved bicycle and pedestrian trail slated to go along the Highway 218 (Canyon Del Rey Boulevard) corridor through Del Rey Oaks and Seaside.
6-7:30pm Thursday, June 17. To register for the workshop, visit rb.gy/hgcsj4. To provide comments using an interactive map, visit rb.gy/fu3z6y
PLANTING PARTY
Citizens for Sustainable Marina seeks volunteers to restore native vegetation in the area where a new city park, Hilltop Park, will be located.
6pm-sunset Friday, June 18. Meeting point: at the garden shed 200 feet south of Marina Library (190 Seaside Circle). For more information, call 277-7690.
EVERY VOTER COUNTS
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission hosts its second public meeting about the state’s redistricting process to redraw new lines in light of the 2020 Census results.
9am-5pm Saturday, June 19. To watch the meeting live, visit videossc.com/CRC. To register: rb.gy/cnqj34. For more information: wedrawthelinesca.org
FEEDING FURRY FRIENDS
It’s not just humans but pets who are eligible for food drives. SPCA Monterey County holds regular pet food distributions from its pet food bank to make sure furry friends are fed.
10-11am Saturday, June 19 at Our Lady of Refuge, 11140 Preston St., Castroville. SPCA distributes pet food 10-11am every Wednesday and Saturday at the SPCA, 1002 Highway 68, Salinas. Free. 373-2631, rb.gy/6s9maa
100TH BIRTHDAY
The city of Soledad holds a virtual community information session about the upcoming centennial gala celebration.
6pm Wednesday, June 23. Attend via Zoom at rb.gy/b3yqjy or watch it live at rb.gy/nxq4gz. For more information, email gala@cityofsoledad.com
MAGIC TRICK
Salinas Parks and Rec distributes magic week activity kits with card tricks, wizard wands and mind reading tools.
3:30-4:30pm Friday, June 18 while supplies last. Pick up at 320 Lincoln Ave., 1330 E. Alisal St.,1655 El Dorado Drive, 420 Central Ave., 683 Freemont St., or 745 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas. Free. cityofsalinas.org
