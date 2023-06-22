MELTING POT
The 24th annual Multi-Cultural Festival brings a day of food, crafts and music to Marina. This family-friendly event is packed with live performances throughout the day and multiple opportunities to learn about different cultures present here in Monterey County, and around the world.
10am Saturday, June 24. Vince DiMaggio Park, 3200 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. Free. 884-1278, cityofmarina.org.
PET WORMS
Salinas Valley Recycles hosts a workshop about composting. Come and learn about worm composting, backyard composting, and how to convert your kitchen scraps into rich nutrient soil. Families are welcome.
10am Saturday, June 24. Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City. 775-3000, svswa.org/free-compost-workshops.
POCKET PARKS
Each week, volunteers with the Friends of Seaside Parks Association work on neighborhood parks to keep them clean and clutter-free. Come make a difference in your community and help with weeding, mulching, planting and picking up trash. Children and pets are welcome.
FOSPA meets 10am-noon every Saturday, rotating through parks. On June 24, they are at Lincoln Cunningham Park, San Pablo Avenue and Yerba Buena Street, Seaside. Free. friendsofseasideparks.org.
HOUSING PLANS
The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) holds a housing summit to unveil a new white paper titled “Practical Housing Policy: Increasing Supply and Affordability for the 6th Regional Housing Needs Cycle.” This summit aims to gather different stakeholders like policymakers, housing advocates and developers in a space where they can bounce ideas and plans off each other and come up with better housing solutions.
8am Tuesday, June 27. CSUMB Alumni & Visitor’s Center, 100 Campus St., Seaside. $39; free/MBEP members. 582-4723, mbep.biz.
HELPING HANDS
The Hope Crisis Response Network is looking for volunteers to help repair properties damaged by flooding in Pajaro. The Greenfield Pajaro Response Team will undertake repair projects. Provide a helping hand and help get Pajaro back in shape.
