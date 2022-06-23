ROLE OF THE MILITARY
This public meeting focuses on land use planning around military installations. Share your thoughts about compatibility with the Monterey Regional Compatible Use Study group.
5:30-6:45pm Wednesday, June 29. Virtual meeting at zoomgov.com/j/1608450403. Free. 646-3759, montereyregionalcus.com.
LANDING THE LAGOON
Monterey County Housing and Community Development presents an update on the progress of the Carmel Lagoon draft environmental impact report with long-term plans for a project. Community input is accepted.
5-6pm Wednesday, June 29. Virtual meeting at montereycty.zoom.us/j/96524360419, use meeting ID 965 2436 0419 or join by phone: (213) 338-8477. Free. 755-5643, carrolls@co.monterey.ca.us.
BRIGHTER EDUCATION
Parents of kids 0-12 years old can weigh in via an online survey with their input on the way childcare and preschool programs are funded in California.
The last day to complete the survey is Thursday, June 23. To participate visit bit.ly/brightsurvey2022. Participants will be entered to win $200 gift cards. 444-8549, info@brightbeginningsmc.org.
BUSINESS RULES
Salinas, Soledad and the State Controller’s Office host webinars for small businesses. Learn about local and state programs to benefit small businesses, and hear directly from representatives of local and state agencies.
10am-noon Thursday, June 30. Virtual event; to register visit bit.ly/sbwebinar2022. Free. For more information in Salinas, 758-7381; in Soledad, 223-5000.
FREE RIDE
The green trolley in downtown Monterey returns this summer. The trolley starts at downtown parking garages at Tyler Street and Del Monte Avenue and runs every 10 to 15 minutes. The route takes riders to popular destinations including Fisherman’s Wharf, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
10am-6pm from Saturday, June 25 to Monday, Sept. 5. Free. For more information, visit monterey.org/parking.
HELPING OUR ELDERS
It’s not just meal delivery that happens at Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula – someone has to prep all that food. The nonprofit is seeking kitchen volunteers.
