Toolbox 06.24.21

BETTER BIKE ROUTES
The city of Monterey is ready to connect the Bike Lane to Nowhere to somewhere, and is asking for community feedback on the North Fremont Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County presents on the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway (FORTAG).
6-7:30pm Thursday, June 24. Attend via Zoom at rb.gy/fzycvl or call in to (833) 548-0282, using webinar ID 910 6102 0175. 646-3921, rieser@monterey.org
INVESTING IN COMMUNITY
The Weston Call Fund for Big Sur is accepting applications from nonprofits that are actively involved in Big Sur. Groups that focus on projects or programs that benefit that community are welcome to apply. Priority areas are health, safety, education, arts, culture and/or community stewardship. There are $37,000 in funds available, and grants range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Deadline to apply is 5pm Friday, July 30. Grant awards will be announced in September. To apply, visit cfmco.org/BigSurGrants. 375-9712 ext. 144, briant@cfmco.org
GROW GARDEN GROW
Marina Eagle Scout Anton Ortiz and Citizens for Sustainable Marina are asking for community assistance to help build three raised garden beds at Locke Paddon Park Community Garden. Join in to help construct a community resource.
12:30-4pm Sunday, June 27. Outside the Marina Library, 192 Seaside Circle, Marina. 277-7690, bdelgado62@gmail.com
DISTRICT LINES
The 2020 Census is complete, and that means it’s time to incorporate new demographic data and redraw district lines. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is seeking registered voters to serve on the Advisory Redistricting Commission, which will propose a new county district map for the next 10 years. People from all districts are welcome to apply. Deadline is 5pm, Monday, June 28.
View an application at rb.gy/qxpnk. Submit by email to redistricting@co.monterey.ca.us or mail/in-person at the County Administrative Office, 168 W. Alisal St., third floor, Salinas.
FOOD AND FUN
The Monterey County Free Libraries are providing grab-and-go meals and activity bags for kids and teens 18 and under at all its branches, with pickups once a week until July 28.
Time and day vary per location. Free. For more information visit: bit.ly/3vNhtPe
