The City of Salinas adopted a rental registry ordinance that applies to all residential rental properties including single-family and multi-family. Moving forward, all vacant, on-market properties must be registered with the city. Learn more at a virtual information session before the registration process starts on July 1.
1pm Thursday, June 29. Virtual meeting; use Zoom ID: 859-5051-7551. Fees vary by number of units on parcel. 758-7365, Beatrizt@ci.salinas.ca.us, cityofsalinas.org.
Underwater enthusiasts are invited to a Monterey Bay Tritons meeting, a local freediving and spearfishing group focused on underwater hunting, sustainable foraging and community gatherings. The club invites local divers to meet buddies, take courses and plan trips.
4pm Sunday, July 2. Bamboo Reef, 614 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey. Free. 372-1685, bambooreef.com.
Join the Monterey firefighters for a charity pancake breakfast benefiting MY Museum. There will be activities for kids, music, a chance to meet local firefighters, and a hearty breakfast with all the fixings. Reservations are required.
7:30-10:30am Tuesday, July 4. Fire Station #11, 600 Pacific St., Monterey. $15. 649-6444, mymuseum.org/july4.
King City is accepting proposals to create a Riverbed Wildlife Protection Plan along portions of the Salinas River and San Lorenzo Creek. This would be a long-term plan to help keep the area clear of wildfires and be used as a framework for adjacent areas.
Deadline to submit proposals is 4pm Monday, July 10. King City City Hall, 212 S. Vanderhurst Ave., King City. Free. 805-441-5892, diberto@kingcity.com, kingcity.com.
Monterey Bay Aquarium is looking for people who are passionate about a thriving ocean and educating others to become new volunteer guides. Volunteers must be at least 18, and bilingual speakers are especially encouraged to participate. Sign up to save your spot, with more details about an information session coming in August to learn more about onboarding and what volunteers do.
