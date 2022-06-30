Toolbox 06.30.22

MENTAL HEALTH ALLY
AIM Youth Mental Health is offering a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training and Certification course. The training is focused on how to help kids and teens ages 12-18 who may need mental health support.
6-8:30pm Tuesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 7. To register, visit bit.ly/aimjuly2022. $85; scholarships are available for people who work with youth in Monterey County. 372-1600, info@aimymh.org, aimymh.org.
LAST WISH
The Hospice Giving Foundation and the Catholic Diocese of Monterey host a discussion about end-of-life decisions. Explore how to talk about loved ones’ last wishes and choices.
9:30-11am Saturday, July 16. Saint Francis Xavier Parish, 1475 LaSalle Ave., Seaside. Free. 333-9023 (English), 888-6974 (Spanish), hospicegiving.org/workshops.
SUMMER SPLASH
Salinas YMCA and Salinas YMCA Family Center are offering special summer pool memberships for July and August.
Salinas Aquatic Center is at 1 East Bernal Drive, Salinas, salinasaquaticcenter@ymcacentralcoast.org, 758-7301. Salinas YMCA Family Center is at 117 Clay St., Salinas, salinasYMCA@ymcacentralcoast.org, 758-3811. $52/monthly membership. More at centralcoastymca.org.
CITIZEN GRANTS
The Department of Homeland Security has opened the application period for its Citizenship and Integration Grant Program, which provides funding for citizenship preparation programs including naturalization, English and history classes.
Last day to apply is Friday, Aug. 5. Before applying visit grants.gov to obtain a list of information to complete the application process. For additional information, visit uscis.gov/grants or email the USCIS Office of Citizenship at citizenshipgrantprogram@uscis.dhs.gov or call 1-800-518-4726.
PANCAKES FOR A CAUSE
Funds from this pancake breakfast, prepared by Monterey firefighters, benefit MY Museum. In addition to breakfast, people can enjoy photo opportunities, MY Museum’s interactive wheelie mobile, a fire truck and more.
