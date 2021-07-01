Toolbox 07.01.21

CLEAN VIEW
After a holiday weekend, the sad-but-true reality is that litter is inevitable. Join a volunteer beach cleanup to help keep trash out of the ocean. This event is organized by the Bettering Environment & Community Group and Monterey State Lifeguard Association, in memory of Michael Guardino, a mentor and teacher who was invested in ocean health.
9am Monday, July 5. Begin at Del Monte Beach (next to Wharf 2), and the group will walk up the beach, ending at Casa Verde, Monterey. instagram.com/bec.monterey
NEW LINES
The city of Marina is asking for community input on its redistricting process, which will be based on results of the 2020 Census. They will redraw city council districts, and public input is welcome.
6:30pm Tuesday, July 6. Attend virtually, at zoom.us/j/730251556 or by phone by calling 1-669-900-9128 and using webinar ID 730 251 556. 384-3715, cityofmarina.org
COVID READY
Did you know the Pfizer Covid vaccine is approved for kids ages 12 and up? Natividad hosts vaccination clinics every Wednesday in July with Pfizer vaccines for everyone who is eligible. Help ensure your own health, and the health of the community. Minors need a parent or guardian present, or an adult present with a signed letter from a parent/guardian.
The next clinic is 2-4pm Wednesday, July 9. To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov
OPEN BOOK
Pacific Grove Public library has reopened. There are a few changes to note – reduced hours, plus masks and social distancing are required for now – but the remodeled space is complete, and ready to serve the public.
Pacific Grove Public Library, 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. Hours are 10am-1pm Wednesdays and 1-4pm on Thursdays. Library-To-Go will continue Mondays and Tuesdays from 3-6pm and the first Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm. 648-5760, pacificgrovelibrary.org
SWEET TREAT
Boy Scouts Troop 60 is having a donut fundraiser to pay for their annual summer camp and other activities. One box is $10, plus $9 for each additional box.
To order, visit bit.ly/3jugZea. Pickup locations at VFW Memorial Hall (at 5th Street and Llano Avenue) in Spreckels or 425 Reindollar Ave. in Marina. (910) 797-1597, bsatroop60spreckels@gmail.com
