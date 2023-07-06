WORK FORCE
The Monterey County Workforce Development Board is gearing up for multiple job fairs and recruitments in the month of July. The board partnered with Vallarta Supermarket to offer several recruitment opportunities for a store that is scheduled to open in Salinas this October. There will be weekly recruitments for cashiers, management staff and other departments all month long.
10am-4:30pm Wednesdays-Fridays, July 5-28. Adams Conference Room at America’s Job Center, 344 Salinas St., Salinas. Free. 796-3341. bit.ly/VallartaSupermarketsCareers.
SUMMER FUN
It’s the time of the year again to get kids signed up for Youth Center activities in Marina. The city offers programs for youth, teens and seniors in a healthy environment surrounded by peers. Activities are hosted by the Marina Recreation & Cultural Services Department, with the goal of teaching kindness, teamwork and social skills.
Registration opens 4pm-5:30pm Monday, July 10. Marina Youth Center, 211 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. $35/Marina resident; $50/non-resident. You must register in person; space is limited. 384-6009, cityofmarina.org.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors meets and, as always, accepts public comment. The day’s agenda includes voting on a contract for management of Laguna Seca Recreational Area.
9am and 1:30pm Tuesday, July 11. Monterey Conference Room (second floor), 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas; also on Zoom. Free. 755-5066, co.monterey.ca.us.
HELPING HANDS
The Hope Crisis Response Network is looking for volunteers to help repair properties damaged by flooding in Pajaro. The Greenfield Pajaro Response Team will undertake repair projects. Provide a helping hand and get Pajaro back in shape.
Projects begin on Saturday, July 15. Free. Contact the organizer, Ariana Rodriguez, at 277-0514 for information on how to participate.
PUBLIC POLICY
Want to influence policy in Monterey County? There are several county commission opportunities available in District 1, including positions in civil rights, housing and behavioral health. These positions are perfect for learning about public policy and building your resume with leadership skills.
