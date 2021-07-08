Toolbox 07.08.21

READY FOR WORK
The economy is reopening, and lots of employers are hiring. Monterey County Free Libraries and the Monterey County Workforce Development Board host a series of online workshops this summer to help job seekers in finding work.
“Introduction to Government Jobs” happens at 10am-noon Thursday, July 8; register at bit.ly/2UtEdXg. “Job and Career Readiness Fair” happens 9:30am-12:30pm Tuesday, July 13; register at bit.ly/2UqVhxo. In addition, the Workforce Development Board hosts a monthly job fair the third Wednesday of every month (July 21). To register, visit montereycountywdb.org For more, 883-7555, theyerha@co.monterey.ca.us
NEXT GEN
The office of Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, holds a virtual youth and government leadership program, an introductory opportunity to learn more about state government. Participants learn how to make a positive impact in their community.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5pm July 13-22. High school students are eligible. To apply, call 759-8676 or email dominic.dursa@asm.ca.gov
RUN FOR THE TOP
The recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been set for Sept. 14. If you want to run to replace him, here’s your chance. Candidate forms are available starting July 9; the deadline to file is July 16.
To schedule an appointment, email candidateservices@co.monterey.ca.us or call 796-1499. Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place (North Building), Salinas. For more information on the recall election, visit sos.ca.gov
PET TREATS
Retailer Pet Food Express started its annual food bank campaign to help support families that need free pet food. Donations will benefit local pet food banks, shelters and rescues.
The campaign ends on Aug. 1. The store will collect cash donations at its 64 California stores (locally at 300 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel) and online at bit.ly/3AwUTOh
TESTING TIMES
Yes, Covid-19 is still out there, and yes you can still get tested (for free). The Seaside testing site has moved from Seaside High School to Greater Victory Temple Church.
