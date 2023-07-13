AUCTION OPTIONS
The community is invited to a silent auction and happy hour in Salinas. Attendees can sip on cocktails and listen to singer Mike Noonan while bidding on baskets of locally curated goodies as well as original artwork created by Madonna Gardens’ own resident artists. All proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
2pm Friday, July 14. Madonna Gardens, 1335 Byron Drive, Salinas. RSVP in advance to 741-4638 or madonnagardens@carefieldliving.com. madonnagardens.com.
BLOCK PARTY
The King City Police Department is hosting a block party for the city’s District 1 residents, inviting the public to mingle, meet City Councilmember Oscar Avalos and local law enforcement officers. Bring your family or stop by on your own to engage with the community. There will be music, food, bounce houses, entertainment and, of course, your neighbors.
5:30pm Friday, July 14. Arboleta Lane, near Van Nort Street and Campbell Avenue. Free. 385-4848, kingcity.com.
THANK YOU FOR SERVING
Retired servicemembers and their families are invited to military retiree appreciation day, an opportunity to connect with active-duty communities. Hosted by the Presidio of Monterey and Fort Ord Retiree Council, you can expect free lunch (burgers, hot dogs) and cake; information from local service agencies and giveaways from various vendors; and remarks by Director of Army Retirement Services Mark Overberg.
8am-1:30pm Saturday, July 15. Gen. Stilwell Community Center, 4260 Gigling Road, Seaside. Free. 242-5555, home.army.mil/monterey.
BEACH DAY
Ocean recreation is for everyone. Black Girls Surf is partnering with UBUNTU Wellness to present Black People Surf Day 2023. Whether you’re a beginner or want to improve your skills, experienced instructors will be on hand to guide you every step of the way. Also expect beach games, giveaways and a chance to connect with other enthusiasts.
9am Saturday, July 15. Manresa State Beach, 1445 San Andreas Road, Watsonville. Free. linktr.ee/blackgirlssurf.
LEAD BY EXAMPLE
Monterey City Council meets and, as always, accepts public comment. Tell your councilmembers what you think they are doing well and what they can do better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.