PATHS TO HOUSING
After a yearlong process, the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers recently released its draft Five-Year Plan to Reduce Homelessness and is now seeking public comments. Participate in a virtual meeting or send comments directly to CHSP. (See story, p. 16.)
1-2:30pm Thursday, July 15. To attend via Zoom: bit.ly/CHSPmeeting. Meeting ID: 839 3989 2811, passcode: 555313. Email comments on the plan to plan@chsp.org. Read the draft plan at chsp.org.
SHOTS FOR KIDS
The Monterey County Office of Education and Natividad co-host a town hall meeting about Covid-19 vaccinations for children and teens. Health officials provide information and answer questions.
5-6pm Tuesday, July 20. Virtual event; to register, visit bit.ly/TeenCovidTownHall.
OPEN TO WORK
Monterey County Workforce Development Board and Monterey Peninsula College have opened a job center in Marina. Job seekers have access to training and employment resources such as job listings, computer and internet access, career exploration and more.
Open for walks-in or by appointment. 289 12th St., Room 402, Marina. Open from 8am-5pm Mon-Fri. 597-2858.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
Partnership for Children supports families with children who have an illness, and the nonporfit is asking for community donations to help families in need with young children. Donate diapers, wipes and gift cards to parents; supplies will be distributed in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.
For more information on how to make donations, call 422-3002. partnerforkids.org.
JURASSIC TIME!
It’s Dinosaur Week at the Salinas Recreation Department and they will be distributing free activity kits to celebrate the awesomeness of dinosaurs at different locations.
3:30-4-30pm Friday, July 16. At multiple locations: 320 Lincoln Ave., 420 Central Ave., 1655 El Dorado Drive, 683 Fremont St., 745 N. Sanborn Road, 1330 E. Alisal St. 758-7306, cityofsalinas.org.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors meets and, as always, public comment is welcome. Tell your electeds what they’re doing well and what they can do better.
