SEASONED COOKING
Learn how to put together a quick, easy meal using produce that is in season. Join the Blue Zones Project and Chef Chris Vicioso for a summertime cooking demonstration. The evening will include tastings, tips for healthier cooking, lessons on purchasing produce that is in season, and a free raffle.
5:30pm Thursday, July 20. Monterey Public Library, 625 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3933, monterey.org/calendar.php.
SWEET SURPRISE
Every Friday in the month of July, the Salinas Recreation Center is handing out sweet and savory treats to anyone who stops by. Enjoy a summer snack at the end of the week by stopping by one of several locations.
1-2pm Friday, July 21 at various Salinas locations: Firehouse Recreation Center, 1330 E. Alisal St.; El Dorado Park, 1655 El Dorado Dr.; Closter Park, 401 Towt St.; Central Park, 420 Central Ave. 4pm Friday, July 21 at Bread Box Recreation Center, 745 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas. 758-7381, bit.ly/SalinasRecTreats.
PILOT PROJECT
The startup Sitos Group is introducing a pilot pyrolysis facility to Monterey County and invites the public to take a tour at this launch ceremony. The biochar production plant super-heats wood byproducts and is a way of sequestering carbon in a substance that is also useful for agriculture.
12:30-2:30pm Friday, July 21. ReGen Monterey, 14201 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. Free; RSVP required. 744-2544, sitos.earth.
POCKET PARKS
Volunteers with the Friends of Seaside Parks Association are working on neighborhood parks each week to keep them beautiful. Come make a difference in your community and help with weeding, mulching, planting and picking up trash. Children and pets are welcome.
FOSPA meets 10am-noon every Saturday, rotating through parks. July 22 at Highland Otis Park (between Highland and Mendocino streets at Mingo Avenue), and July 29 at Durant Park (between Vallejo and Darwin streets off Wanda Avenue), Seaside. Free. friendsofseasideparks.org.
POLICING THE POLICE
The public is invited to learn about potential future oversight of the county Sheriff’s Office and implications of Assembly Bill 1185. Public comment is welcome either in-person or virtually.
