Toolbox 07.21.22
SCHOOL READY
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District hosts a back-to-school bash. Parents can learn about MPUSD programs and registration. The event also offers Covid-19 and Tdap vaccines for kids who need them. Expect fun as well, with games, food and backpack givewaways.
10am-1pm Saturday, July 23. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free. 645-1200, bit.ly/mpusd-back2022.
MILITARY EQUIPMENT
There are new disclosure rules in California about military equipment obtained and utilized by law enforcement agencies, thanks to Assembly Bill 481. The Salinas Police Department hosts a community forum to explain the new law, give an overview of SPD’s equipment and answer the public’s questions.
5:15-6pm to view equipment; 6-7pm presentation and public feedback session on Wednesday, July 27. Equipment demonstration is in front of City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas; the Q&A portion moves inside the rotunda. Free. 758-7286, salinaspd.org/assembly-bill-481.
IN TRANSIT
Salinas officials are seeking community input on the future of roads in the city. The findings will help determine areas for public transportation, walking and biking paths and more.
To participate, visit surveymonkey.com/r/SalinasGP. Free. For more information, call 758-7409 or visit visionsalinas.org.
ECONOMIC GROWTH
If you are interested in serving in an advisory role on the county’s 12-member Economic Development Committee, there are openings. Apply for vacant seats to represent the sectors of microbusiness; climate and clean energy; minority-owned business; construction; tourism; agriculture; healthcare, and more.
Members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Committee meets bi-monthly. Committee members must live, work or own a business in Monterey County. For information about the committee and how to apply, call 755-5066 or visit bit.ly/edc_moco.
SHOTS FOR ALL
More than two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, there are still opportunities for free and no-cost tests around Monterey County. Vaccines are free and plentiful for ages 6 months and up, and boosters are available for ages 5 and up.
