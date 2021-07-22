Back to School
It’s almost back-to-school season, but not all kids are in a position to go shopping for school supplies. United Way Monterey County, Monterey County Office of Education and volunteers assemble 4,500 backpacks with school supplies to distribute to students across the county who need the basics.
9am-3pm Thursday, July 22-Saturday, July 24. MCOE offices, rooms A/B, 901 Blanco Road, Salinas. 372-8026 ext. 112, unitedwaymcca.org.
Cultural Clash
Middlebury Institute of International Studies presents a talk about the assimilation of Jews in China. The main speaker is Dr. Kang Liao, a faculty member at MIIS and an associate professor at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey.
6:30-8:30pm Tuesday, July 27. Free. Virtual event; to register, visit bit.ly/jewsinchinatalk.
Community Commitment
The Weston Call Fund for Big Sur is accepting applications from nonprofits working in Big Sur. Those dedicated to health, safety, education, arts, culture and community stewardship are encouraged to apply. Grants range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Application deadline is 5pm Friday, July 30. Award recipients will be announced in September. Applications are online at cfmco.org. For more information, 375-9712 ext. 144 or briant@cfmco.org.
Making a Difference
The city of Gonzales hosts have an informational session for seeking grants to start a project or community activity. Grants range from $500-$5,000. Learn details on how to qualify and apply. Attendance is mandatory for applicants.
5:30-6:30pm Friday, July 30. Police Department Community Room, 109 4th St. To confirm your participation, call 675-5000 or email aflores@ci.gonzales.ca.us. The deadline to apply is 5pm Monday, Aug. 30.
Be an Olympian
The Salinas Recreation and Parks Division will have an Olympic week, distributing activity kits with an Olympic medal, torch, ring and more.
3:30-4:30pm Friday, July 23. Available at 320 Lincoln Ave., 1330 E. Alisal St., 1655 El Dorado Dr., 683 Fremont St. and 745 N. Sanborn Rd. Free while supplies last. For more information, call 758-7306 or visit bit.ly/olympicsalinas.
Shots For All
It’s not too late to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Protect your health, and that of the great community.
