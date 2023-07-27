SCHOOL DAYS
Alisal Unified School District’s Extended Learning Department hosts an open house and invites families to learn about after-school activities your kid can participate in.
6pm Thursday, July 27. Alisal Community School, 1437 Del Monte Ave., Salinas. Free. 753-5700, alisal.org/alisal.
MONEY TALKS
The state’s Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF) is a new $600 million funding opportunity to help communities continue recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Join a community meeting to learn about the process and weigh in on what you think the state should fund in the Central Coast region. This meeting will be bilingual in English and Spanish.
6-8pm Wednesday, Aug. 2. Teamsters Hall, 931 E. Market St., Salinas. Free. 254-4916, mbep.biz/uplift-central-coast.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
Pacific Grove City Council meets and, as always, accepts public comment. You can attend just to listen in, or tell your elected officials what you think they’re doing well and what they can do better.
6pm Wednesday, Aug. 2. City Hall, 300 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove; virtual option available as well. Free. 648-3100, cityofpacificgrove.org.
BOOMING BUSINESS
Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center is partnering with Google to offer a free, in-person workshop to help small business employees in Salinas and the surrounding area build new skills. The workshop will teach you how to create and manage a Google Business Profile, make your information available on Google Search and Maps, and how to use those profiles to connect with potential customers.
10am Thursday, Aug. 3. CSUMB at Salinas City Center, 1 Main St., Salinas. Free. 676-2017, g.co/grow.salinas.
FUNDING DEADLINE
The deadline for homeowners and renters to register for FEMA assistance has been extended to Sept. 1. If the recent storms have affected you and your family, the government can provide disaster relief help. Residents and business owners affected by a major disaster – including citizens, permanent residents (green card holders), and mixed immigrant households – may be eligible for FEMA federal assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.