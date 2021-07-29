Fire Safe
The Monterey Fire Department hosts an open house with fun and helpful family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, a fire challenge course, open fire engines, the library’s bookmobile, a Covid-19 vaccination clinic, food and more.
11am-2pm Saturday, July 31. Monterey Fire Station #13, 401 Dela Vina Ave., Monterey. Free. monterey.org.
Seaside’s team
There’s change happening at Seaside City Hall, and Councilmember Dave Pacheco hosts a town hall to introduce new leadership including the city clerk, assistant city manager and social worker. He’ll also provide updates on goings-on in the city.
6pm Monday, Aug. 2. Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. Free. 521-0577.
Building Community
The city of Soledad hosts a National Night Out, inviting members of the community and law enforcement to get together in a friendly setting and strengthen their ties.
4-8pm Tuesday, Aug. 3. Two locations: Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker Drive and Rotary Park, 570 Walker Drive, Soledad. Free. 223-5158, Lionel.Munguia@cityofsoledad.com.
Farm Day
The Marina Equestrian Association hosts a community event complete with pony rides, cart rides and a petting zoo, open to all ages.
11am-2pm Sunday, Aug 1. Marina Equestrian Center, 2830 5th Ave., Marina. Free. 663-5712.
Testing Times
Testing sites availability and hours of operation have changed in Monterey County, but free Covid-19 testing is still available. Here is the latest schedule:
In Salinas, the Caesar Chavez Library remains open for testing noon-8pm Thursday-Monday, walk-ins accepted 5-7:30pm. The Soledad Library is open 9am-6pm Tuesday-Saturday, walk-ins accepted 4-6pm. In Seaside, the testing site has moved to Salvation Army, 1491 Contra Costa St., and is open 9am-6pm Monday-Friday. The Castroville Library site will close, and the last day in operation is Aug. 1. To make an appointment, call 1-888-634-1123 or visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Young Makers
The Pacific Grove Art Center is offering 25 scholarships for an eight-week art class this fall. Students ages 9-17 impacted by Covid-19 are encouraged to apply. Students will work with acrylics, watercolor, pastels and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.