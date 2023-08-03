UPDATING HISTORY
The City of Monterey wants to hear input from the community about updating its Path of History to be more inclusive of all people who made history there. There will be a public meeting followed by two guided walks of potential new sites to be added to the pathway in the Pearl District and in an area from the Presidio to New Monterey.
Meeting: 6pm Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Japanese American Citizens League Hall, 424 Adams St., Monterey. Pearl District walk: 10am Friday, Aug. 4, starting at the intersection of East Franklin and Washington streets. Presidio/New Monterey walk: 1pm Friday, Aug. 4, starting outside the Heritage Harbor parking garage, 100 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3799, monterey.org.
Monterey Public Library Friends and Foundation is hosting a booth at the 831 Night Market in Sand City. The booth features a used book sale in addition to kid-friendly activities and giveaways. All proceeds directly benefit the library, and if you want to help out there’s still time to sign up and volunteer.
5pm Friday, Aug. 4. Sand City Art Park, 525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. Free. 646-5602, bit.ly/MPLBookBooth.
Bike repairs are coming to Greenfield in the form of a bike repair workshop, offering free tune-up and repair services. Bring in your bicycle and be guided through multiple repairs like fixing flat tires, adjusting gears and replacing chains. If you don’t have a bike, you can still stop by. There will be used bikes to fix and take home. You can also bring in a bike to donate, even if it needs repairs.
4-7pm Friday, Aug. 4. Greenfield Community Science Workshop, 45 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. 233-8335, ci.greenfield.ca.us.
Help the City of Salinas name a new park. The city acquired a 73-acre property at Carr Lake back in 2017 as an initial step toward transforming a portion of it into an open community space. Construction is expected to start as early as November, and now it’s time to name the park. Salinas residents are encouraged to invite friends, neighbors and community members to participate and submit a name suggestion.
