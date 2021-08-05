Toolbox 08.05.21

JOB MARKET
After record unemployment, there are lots of job opportunities. But there’s also a need for training, job placement assistance and more services in aligning workers with available work. The One Stop Career Center has expanded its hours to help.
Hours are 10am-4pm Monday-Friday (starting Monday, Aug. 9). Three locations: Monterey Peninsula Education Center, 289 Twelfth St., Room 402, Marina, 597-2858; Salinas Square, 344 Salinas St., Suite 203, Salinas, 796-3335; Seaside Adult School, 1295 LaSalle Blvd., Seaside, 708-6484.
DEBT FREE
Salinas Public Library Read Away Fines program is back. Anyone with a Salinas Public Library card can participate and remove their fines by reading.
During the month of August. $5 deduction per day of reading. For more information, call 758-7311 or visit bit.ly/SalinasLibrary.
SCHOOL READY
The Epicenter, a nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youth, is distributing school supplies to all who need them.
10am-4pm Thursday Aug. 5, Monday Aug. 9 and Thursday Aug. 12. The Epicenter, 20 Maple St., Salinas. Free; until supplies last. For more information, email andrea@epicentermonterey.org
LIBRARY ON THE GO
Monterey Public Library’s mobile branch is back on the roads. People can get library cards, check out books, DVDs and more. There’s content available in English and Spanish.
11:30am-12:30pm Tuesdays at Merrill Gardens; 1-2pm Tuesdays at The Park Lane; 1-4:00 pm Thursdays at La Mesa Tech Center; 4:45-6pm Thursdays at Montecito Park, Monterey. Free; open to everyone. 646-3710, monterey.org/library.
REPORT CARD
Salinas Adult School is offering GED and HiSET preparation classes for those who want to get their high school diploma. Classes in English and Spanish.
Classes are 8:45am-12:45pm or 5:30-9pm Monday-Thursday. Free. 796-6900 ext. 1372 and 1373, salinasuhsd.org/sas.
COOKIES GALORE
Yes, even Girls Scout cookies have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. There are an estimated 250,000 unsold cookies, and some of those will be for sale this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.