COAST WITH THE MOST
Los Padres National Forest officials host a workshop to discuss potential management strategies in the Monterey Ranger District to address recreation and visitor use of the Big Sur coastal areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service along Highway 1. Members of the public are invited to attend to share ideas.
3pm-6pm Thursday, Aug. 10. Pacific Valley School, 69325 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free. 385-5434.
OPEN HOUSE
Residents of Monterey County’s District 3 are invited to an annual open house. Meet Supervisor Chris Lopez and his staff, and celebrate the winners of this year’s “We Are Southern Monterey County” painting and photography competition.
5-6:30pm Thursday, Aug. 10. Civic Center, 599 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. 784-5729, district3@co.monterey.ca.us.
MEET THE NEIGHBORS
A community meet-n-greet welcomes constituents in the city of Greenfield’s District 3. Gather with your neighbors and City Councilmember Rachel Ortiz.
10am-noon Saturday, Aug. 12. Parkside Court Neighborhood Park, 328 Parkside Court, Greenfield. Free. 674-5591, ci.greenfield.ca.us.
LEAD BY EXAMPLE
Monterey City Council meets and, as always, accepts public comment. Tell your council members what you think they are doing well and what they can do better.
4pm and 7pm Tuesday, Aug. 15. Colton Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3799, monterey.org.
WITH THE FLOW
The Monterey County Water Resources Agency hosts a stakeholder workshop for the Salinas River Habitat Conservation Plan. This is a hybrid meeting with in-person and virtual participation.
10am Wednesday, Aug. 16. Cinnamon Room, 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas. Or via Zoom using meeting ID 978 3786 5982 and password 288325 at montereycty.zoom.us. Free. salinasriverHCP@icf.com, salinasrivermanagementprogram.org.
EVERY VOTE COUNTS
Volunteers are needed to get Monterey County voters ready for the March 5, 2024 presidential primary election. Members of the community who are passionate about democracy are encouraged to apply to work with the Elections Department. The outreach team will table events and provide nonpartisan information on election dates and voter registration.
