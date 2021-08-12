Toolbox 08.12.21

New Lines
The newly appointed Monterey County Advisory Redistricting Committee has a task to recommend new county supervisor districts based on the 2020 Census. At this meeting, they will elect a chair and vice chair, and receive information about how to gather data, the upcoming process, how to conduct public listening sessions and more.
5:30pm Thursday, Aug. 12. Via Zoom, at bit.ly/mocoredistricting. Or join via phone: 1-669-900-6833. Use meeting ID 950 8817 9469 and password: 2743772. To submit a comment, email redistricting@co.monterey.ca.us.
College Bound
Hartnell College hosts a registration fair for prospective students wishing to enroll this fall.
5:30-7:30pm. Thursdays Aug. 12 and 19 at King City Education Center, 117 N. 2nd St., King City. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road, Soledad. Free. For information in Soledad, call 759-6051; in King City, 386-7101. hartnell.edu.
Weeding Through
As part of an education series for seniors, Lori Wright, general manager of Big Sur Canna+Botanicals, talks uses of cannabis and different types of products available in the market and potential benefits of each.
Noon-1pm Thursday, Aug. 12. Merry Gardens, 200 Iris Canyon Road, Monterey. Treats provided. 649-3363.
Fun Reads
Friends of the Marina Library host their weekly Dads Read! event, featuring a local dad reading his favorite book to kids. This week, the reader is Jeremy Wright.
10am Saturday, Aug. 14. Marina Library playground, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free. 682-8016, friendsofthemarinalibrary.org.
Covid Safe
This walk-in clinic offers doses of Pfizer vaccine to protect against Covid-19.
8am-noon Saturday, Aug. 14. Soledad Medical Clinic, 600 Main St., Soledad. Available to everyone ages 12 and older. Free. Bring a photo and insurance card, and a parent or guardian if under age 18. To make a reservation, call 678-2665 or visit soledadmedicalclinic.com. For more on other vaccination clinic locations and what to expect, visit mcvaccinate.com.
Stay Cool
To help residents during the next predicted heat wave, the city of Greenfield is hosting a temporary cooling station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.