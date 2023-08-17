PARK IN THE MAKING
The Big Sur Land Trust is at work on transforming Carr Lake in Salinas into a 73-acre park, including a 67-acre habitat restoration area. The public is welcome to submit suggested names for both. Submit your name ideas and hear an update on the process at this meeting; food and child care are available.
6-8pm Thursday, Aug. 17. Carr Lake project site, 618 Sherwood Drive, Salinas. Free. 625-5523, bigsurlandtrust.org/carr-lake-salinas.
WATER BILL
Monterey One Water is considering a change to its wastewater billing process to address customer feedback. If approved, bi-monthly billing will cease on July 1, 2024 and a fee for wastewater service will instead be included on annual property tax bills. Learn about the change and weigh in at this public meeting.
6pm Tuesday, Aug. 22. Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. 372-2385, montereyonewater.org/billing-update.
CLEANUP CREW
Keep Pacific Grove beautiful and volunteer to help clean up Perkins Park. A group regularly picks up trash, pulls weeds, and rakes leaves. Gloves and tools are provided, or you can bring your own. Check the P.G. city calendar the day before to confirm the meeting spot.
10am Wednesday, Aug. 23. Perkins Park, 901 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5722, acolony@cityofpacificgrove.org, cityofpacificgrove.org.
BLOCK PARTY
The King City Police Department hosts a block party for the city’s District 4 residents, inviting the public to mingle and meet with City Councilmember Carlos Victoria, as well as local law enforcement officers. All ages are welcome. Expect food, games and a live performance by Juanito Aguilar y Su Grupo Coronado.
5:30pm Thursday, Aug. 24. Sussex Circle, King City. Free. 385-4848, kingcity.com.
SPEAK UP
Monterey County is working on an environmental justice element of its general plan. Officials are conducting a survey for residents to provide their thoughts and experiences on safety and environmental justice issues and disparities in unincorporated Monterey County. Those who live, work or own property in unincorporated areas are encouraged to fill out the five-to-10-minute survey.
