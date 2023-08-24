MONARCH MONITORS
Pacific Grove hosts an annual monarch sanctuary walk-through, inviting community members to take a guided tour and discuss planned management activities with the city’s biologist and arborist. Details from the 2023 assessment and proposed management activities can be found online.
1pm Friday, Aug. 25. Monarch Grove Sanctuary, 250 Ridge Road, Pacific Grove. Free. 648-5716, cityofpg.org/monarchsanctuary.
LEARN THE ROPES
Explore the vehicles that your fire department uses during the Salinas Touch-a-Truck event. Children and adults can climb onto a big rig and explore a fire engine as well as learn about CPR, build a toy vehicle and enjoy carnival games, all while enjoying tasty treats. Proceeds from Touch-a-Truck benefit Coastal Kids Home Care.
11am-4pm Sunday, Aug. 27. Salinas Rodeo Grounds, 1034 N. Main St., Salinas. Free. 758-7381, bit.ly/SalinasTouchATruck2023.
SPIRIT OF ALOHA
Local groups Ná Haumána Hula Hálau and Palenke Arts are collaborating to host Málama Maui, a benefit event to bring aid to the people of Hawai’i. Expect hula dance and Hawaiian music by Ho’omana Hawaiian Band, along with other local performances and arts vendors, who have pledged to give 20 percent of proceeds to Maui relief.
Noon-5pm Sunday, Aug. 27. Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts, 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free to attend. nahaumana.org.
CRAFTING CORNER
Are you an artist or crafter? The City of Carmel is looking for makers to join the 52nd Homecrafters’ Marketplace. Become a vendor through jury selection. Applicants must bring five to 10 samples of their work, photos for the selection committee and a drawing of what they’d like their booth to look like. The event kicks off in November.
10am-6pm Wednesday, Aug. 30. Carmel Woman’s Club, 9th Avenue and San Carlos Street, Carmel. $25. 620-2020, ci.carmel.ca.us/post/homecrafters-marketplace-jury.
REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE
Donate and get rid of large items in your home for free in Gonzales, Greenfield and Soledad. You can bring in five items per appointment up to 10 times a year.
