BUILD UP
Here’s your chance to weigh in on what design features you’d like to see in an affordable housing development. Nonprofit developer Eden Housing is seeking public input on a project coming to 855 East Laurel Drive in Salinas, to be located on currently vacant County of Monterey property. Burritos from El Charrito will be provided at this meeting.
6-8pm Thursday, Aug. 31. Everett Alvarez High School theater, 1900 Independence Blvd., Salinas. Free. (510) 582-1460, edenhousing.org.
CLEAN AND GREEN
Volunteer to pick up trash at Lovers Point Park and keep this public space beautiful.
9-11am Monday, Sept. 4. Lovers Point (meet near the Beach House Restaurant on the lawn), 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-3100, cityofpacificgrove.org.
TALK TO THE MANAGER
Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar holds a monthly presentation to provide updates on city policies and programs and respond to public questions.
9:30-10am Wednesday, Sept. 6. Event takes place virtually at youtube.com/cityofmonterey.
WORK FOR IT
The Monterey County Workforce Development Center offers a job fair with multiple employers. Learn about career opportunities and bring your resume.
1-4pm Wednesday, Sept. 6. Cesar Chavez Library, 615 Williams Road, Salinas. Free. 796-3341, montereycountywdb.org.
HOW FAST?
Monterey County Parks officials are considering an update to a county ordinance on e-bikes. The current ordinance allows the use of e-bikes on paved roads only – no dirt trail use is allowed. They invite the public to weigh in through a survey. Whether you’re a hiker, equestrian or cyclist, your input is welcome.
Sept. 15 deadline to complete survey online at bit.ly/MoCoebikesurvey.
SERVE THE SEA
The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants to serve on its advisory council, representing the public’s interest. Seats are open for two at-large positions and an alternate, as well as people who represent the tourism industry, and the education, commercial fishing and diving communities.
