Toolbox 09.02.21

GROWING SEASIDE
City Councilmembers Dave Pacheco and Alexis García-Arrazola host a business action forum and discuss future opportunities for the business community.
3-4pm Thursday, Sept. 2. La Tortuga, 1257 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. Free; refreshments provided, masks encouraged. 521-0577, pachecodave@comcast.net
BUILDING TRUST
Do you want to talk to the police in a relaxed, non-emergency atmosphere? King City Police Department hosts a coffee with a cop and invites residents to interact with police officers and ask questions.
4-6pm Thursday, Sept. 2. Hestia Coffee Shop, 320B Broadway St., King City. Free. 385-4848, kingcity.com
DOWNTOWN IS UP
Pacific Grove’s downtown celebrates the end of summer and beginning of Labor Day weekend with local art, live music, sales and more for this packed edition of First Friday.
6-9pm Friday, Sept. 3. On Lighthouse Avenue and surrounding streets, Pacific Grove; look for green flags for participating businesses. 655-9775.
BIKE ON
The city of Greenfield’s Recreation Department invited residents to join a community bike riding program called Greenfield Coasters Bike Club.
Ongoing. Sign up at the Community Center at Patriot Park, 1351 Oak Ave., Greenfield. $15, includes a reflector vest. Ages 10 and up. Call or text 277-0145 for more details.
COVID COUNTING
If you have been exposed to Covid-19, are experiencing symptoms, or want to ensure you are not infected, it’s still possible to get free Covid-19 tests. Regular appointments are available in Seaside, Salinas, Soledad and Watsonville.
To make an appointment or view walk-in hours, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. Call 211 for additional assistance. For walk-in tests in Gonzales, visit St. Theodore Church, 16 S. Belden St., from 2-6pm on Mon, Wed and Fri. For questions, call 290-0039.
GIRLS RULES
Girls Inc., a nonprofit focused on empowering girls, is seeking high school juniors and sophomores to join their Echo Leadership Mentoring Program and guide younger girls to plan their future, prepare them for college and get involved in their community. They meet in person twice a month.
