THRIVING BUSINESS
Growing a business isn’t an easy task, and that’s why Monterey County Business Council shares resources to help you expand your business and succeed. MCBC hosts two upcoming workshops. The Marina workshop is conducted in English, and the Gonzales event is bilingual in English and Spanish.
3-4pm Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Veterans Transition Center, 202 Twelfth St., Marina. Free. To register, visit tinyurl.com/MarinaBusinesses. 11:30am-1pm Wednesday, Sept. 13 at American Legion Post 81, 419 5th St., Gonzales. Free; lunch included. To register, bit.ly/mcbcsscsept2023workshop. For more information, call 216-3013 or email jesus@mcbc.biz.
BECOMING A LEADER
If you’re interested in becoming a community leader and learning how local government works, the City of Salinas’ Community Leadership Academy can offer insight and guidance on how to participate.
6-8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on Thursday, Sept. 14. Sherwood Community Center, 940 N. Main St., Salinas. Workshops are bilingual; must be 18 or older. Free; child care and dinner provided. 758-7019, jessicac@ci.salinas.ca.us, tinyurl.com/12cla.
MENTAL FITNESS
During the 2023-2024 school year, Salinas Union High School District is offering the opportunity to chat with family therapist Eduardo Eizner so parents and guardians can get tips on how to improve their parenting skills and support children’s mental health, talk about substance use and more.
English session: 5-6pm second and fourth Mondays of the month. Bilingual session: 10-11am on Tuesdays. Virtual events. Free. To register for English sessions, visit bit.ly/suhsdmental2023; for bilingual registration, visit bit.ly/suhsdmentalbi2023. For more information, call 796-7060 ext. 8161.
PAST DUE
If you’re struggling to pay your water bill, the City of Gonzales is partnering with the Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program to provide residents with one-time assistance on bills.
For information or submit an application, call 726-8817 or visit taphelp.org.
GARAGE SALE
Finding and selling treasures in a garage sale can be fun. The City of Soledad hosts its third annual city-wide garage sale with participants all over town. All garage sales that register will be added to a citywide map for shoppers.
