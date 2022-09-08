EMOTIONAL AWARENESS
AIM Youth Mental Health invites the community to its annual Awareness Walk & Rally. The event is to raise awareness about youth mental health and will include information on resources and services that are offered by local organizations.
1-4pm Sunday, Sept. 11. Lovers Point Park, 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. $25/registration for adults; $10/kids under 18. T-shirts and light refreshments included. People who can’t afford the fees can use the code YOUTH and fees will be waived. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/aimwalk2022.
ALL IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
The city of Salinas is offering grants for neighborhood beautification and is currently accepting proposals for projects to create a positive impact in the community. The city is offering information sessions about the grant program to help you write a successful application.
The next information session is at 1pm on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Last day to apply is Sunday, Sept. 25. For more information, to download an application or get the link to virtual information sessions, visit bit.ly/salinasnbg2022. Applications can be submitted by mail or in-person to Karina Silva at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas, 93901 or by email to karinas@ci.salinas.ca.us.
WATER FACTS
The League of Women Voters of Monterey County will host a talk about water issues followed by a Q&A. The speaker is Dave Stoldt, general manager of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District. Stoldt will present on the district’s effort to acquire the California American Water supply system for the Monterey Peninsula, the latest in the process directed by Measure J, which voters approved in 2018.
Noon-2pm Wednesday, Sept. 14. To RSVP and receive a link to the virtual meeting, email LWVmryco@gmail.com. Free. For more information, or to view the talk after the live event, visit lwvmryco.org.
ART WALL
The Seaside Fire Department and Seaside Art and History Commission are seeking mural design proposals from local Seaside artists. The mural should celebrate Seaside’s culture, history, fire service and the city’s Ford Ord connection.
