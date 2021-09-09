Toolbox 09.09.21

REMEMBERING 9/11
Local cities commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with processions of police officers and firefighters and memorial ceremonies.
8-9:30am Saturday, Sept. 11 in Seaside from 1635 Broadway to City Hall; 9am in Carmel at Devendorf Park; 10am in Salinas at Fire Station 1, 216 W. Alisal St.
BUSINESS BOOM
The California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program will start accepting applications for round 9 of relief funds. Waitlisted and new applicants may apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
Application period opens on Thursday, Sept. 9 and closes Sept. 30. For eligibility information, visit CAReliefGrant.com For more information, email info@elpajarocdc.org or call 722-1224.
PET HEALTH
SPCA Monterey County hosts a mobile clinic offering low-cost spay and neuter services. Other services include microchips and vaccinations.
By appointment on Saturday, Sept. 11. Gonzales Police Department, 109 4th St., Gonzales. $25 per pet for spay/neuter procedures. spcamc.org/mobile
LANDING A JOB
Are you looking for work? Employers are looking for workers. The Monterey County Workforce Development Board hosts a virtual job fair and invites job seekers to speak with employers. Positions represented include: teacher, assistant teacher, compliance monitor, custodian, and heath and family services specialist.
10am-1pm Wednesday, Sept. 15. Free. For register or more information, email MontereyEmploymentHELP@EquusWorks.com or call 796-3335.
BE AN ENTREPRENEUR
El Pajaro CDC and the Regional Women’s Business Center are accepting applications for the next 13-session Empresari@ Business Education Program. Learn how to plan, market and manage a business.
6-9pm every Wednesday from Wednesday, Sept. 15 to Nov. 17; supplemental classes offered on Monday evenings. Classes are in Spanish and take place virtually. $50. 722-1224, elpajarocdc.org
SCHOOL NEWS
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District hosts a town hall meeting with updates on Covid-19 protocols and more.
