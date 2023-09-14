IN PARK
The City of Monterey is celebrating international PARK(ing) day by taking over parking spaces downtown with a range of resources. Meet officials from the Sports Center, Public Library, Police Department and more. Giveaways include free tree seedlings, library cards and, of course, a chance to envision a downtown without parked cars.
10am-2:30pm Friday, Sept. 15. 400 block of Alvarado Street, Monterey. Free. 646-3860, monterey.org.
HOME TEAM
Seaside’s Homeless Commission hosts an event to listen to residents who are experiencing homelessness and consider possible solutions they can offer.
5:30-7pm Tuesday, Sept 19. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6800, ci.seaside.ca.us/643/Homeless-Commission.
CHARGE UP
If you have questions or concerns about lithium ion battery storage in Moss Landing, this town hall meeting is a chance to learn more. Both Vistra and Pacific Gas & Electric operate battery facilities here; each will have representatives available, along with local public safety agencies, as well as District 2 County Supervisor Glenn Church’s office.
6:30-8:30pm Wednesday, Sept. 20. North County Recreation Center, 11261 Crane St., Castroville. Free. To submit a question in advance, email District2@co.monterey.ca.us with subject line “Moss Landing BESS community question.” For more, call 755-5022.
ACTIVE SENIORS
The Soledad Recreation Department has started a senior traveling club. Participants will explore Monterey County,visiting museums, gardens and more. Outings include transportation, a light lunch and guided tours for small groups. Bilingual, in Spanish and English.
Registration closes Friday Sept. 15. First outing takes place 11am-6pm Friday, Sept. 22 to a location TBD. Register at Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker Drive, Soledad. $20 per outing; must be 55 or older. 223-5250, soledadparksandrec.com/seniors.
WORK FORCE
Young people looking for a job opportunity can join a Green Cadre program from the Monterey County Workforce Development Board. Participants learn new skills while working in community gardens, food distribution, healthy eating and more, earning $18/hour.
